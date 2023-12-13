Zimbabwe Getting Starlink Next Year

In a major technological advancement that is set to set in motion an upgrade on the telecommunications sector, Starlink might finally start operations in Zimbabwe next year 2024 since the World’s richest man owned company made known its plans to invade Zimbabwe months ago.

The owner of the entity, Elon Musk confirmed the development on his X account.

Lesotho, and Namibia also stand to benefit, however, Africa’s most technologically advanced nation of South Africa will only get Starlink after Zimbabwe and a few of its neighbours.

South African born- American Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expanding its Starlink internet service to multiple African countries in 2024.

Beginning in Zimbabwe and other neighbouring countries, Starlink is expected to start operating next year.