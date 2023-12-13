Shurugwi-Born Zimbabwean Gets Top UN Appointment

United Nations, UN Secretary-General Mr Antonio Guterres has appointed Shurugwi-born Zimbabwean Thompson Chengeta into the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR).

The UN secretary general said the UN stands to benefit more from his experience and knowledge which will enhance the work of the Board.

Guterres hailed the Zimbabwean who he said his skills will enhance both his advisory capacity on disarmament issues and role as the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR).

The Zimbabwean appreciated the honour and showed eagerness to resume his new role.

“As one whose life began in the rural areas of Shurugwi in Zimbabwe, in the villages of Nhema, Hwinya, Chachacha etc., where my little cracked-bare feet more fully followed the flock than they tracked to far away schools, this appointment is an honour and I truly appreciate,” he said.

“Now that one of my key areas of expertise and interest lies in examining the disarmament implications of military AI (Artificial Intelligence), including autonomous weapon systems from a human rights law perspective, I’m equally pleased that last October, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution A/C.1/78/L.56 requesting the UN Secretary-General to seek the views of States and other stakeholders on the humanitarian, legal, security, and ethical challenges posed by autonomous weapon systems,” he said

Chengeta, has been appointment to the UN SG’s 15-member advisory board on disarmament matters begining January next year.

UN Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters was established in 1978 according to paragraph 124 of the Final Document of the Tenth Special Session of the General Assembly.

The Advisory board received its mandate pursuant to General Assembly decision 54/418 of December 1, 1999.

Its functions are to advise the UN Secretary-General on matters within the area of arms limitation and disarmament, including on studies and research under the auspices of the UN or institutions within the UN system, and to serve as the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research.