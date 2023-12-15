Zim Takes Part In Tech Congress

Zimbabwe is participating at a week-long Russia-Africa mining congress which opened in St Petersburg, Russia.

The event is running under the theme; “International Congress: Africa Seeks Solutions,” which has attracted 150 participants from 45 African countries.

Zimbabwe sent a 12-member delegation of experts drawn from universities, research institutions and Government to take part at the event as part of efforts to fulfil the implementation of some of the major agreements that were made at the Russia – Africa Summit in July this year.

The Russia Federation and Zimbabwe have signed several cooperation agreements under the Zimbabwe – Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation.

Ironically, President Mnangagwa attended the 2nd Russia- Africa Summit in July where he urged Russian companies to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that exist in the agro-industrial sector that iclude lithium mining, energy and infrastructure development.

This event was organised by the International Competence Centre for Mining Engineering Education under the auspices of Unesco in partnership with the Subsoil Africa Consortium of Universities and the Catherine ll St Petersburg Mining University.

Prof Paul Omojo Omaji, President of Subsoil Africa Consortium of Universities said the congress aimed to improve production in mining and processing industries on the continent.

“This is a very important event which has brought together mining experts in geology, metallurgy, geo-physics and other key specialist areas. This will help to enhance the training of our mining engineers as well as enhance mining and processing efficiencies,” he said

Russia is home to over 1200 Zimbabwean students studying in its universities.