Zim Model Jackson Sneaks Into Miss Universe 2023 Voice Of Change Silver Finalists

Zimbabwe’s Brook Bruk-Jackson has sneaked into the Miss Universe Voice of Change Competition silver finalists.
The 21-year-old Zimbabwean beauty pageant made the top 10 out of 90 other competitors during the preliminary competition on Wednesday night in El Salvador.
A collaboration between Mouawad, CI Talks, and the Miss Universe Organization, the video competition wants to highlight the beauty queens’ advocacies to help them create a brighter and more compassionate world.
On finals night, three gold winners of the Voice of Change special award will receive a US$12,000 cash prize, Mouwad announced.
Below is the complete list of the 10 silver finalists:
Angola
Brazil
Chile
Lebanon
Philippines
Puerto Rico
Singapore
South Africa
Ukraine
Zimbabwe
