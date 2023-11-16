  
Life

Zim Model Jackson Sneaks Into Miss Universe 2023 Voice Of Change Silver Finalists

Zimbabwe’s Brook Bruk-Jackson has sneaked into the Miss Universe Voice of Change Competition silver finalists.

The 21-year-old Zimbabwean beauty pageant made the top 10 out of 90 other competitors during the preliminary competition on Wednesday night in El Salvador.

A collaboration between Mouawad, CI Talks, and the Miss Universe Organization, the video competition wants to highlight the beauty queens’ advocacies to help them create a brighter and more compassionate world.

On finals night, three gold winners of the Voice of Change special award will receive a US$12,000 cash prize, Mouwad announced.

Below is the complete list of the 10 silver finalists:

Angola

Brazil

Chile

Lebanon

Philippines

Puerto Rico

Singapore

South Africa

Ukraine

Zimbabwe

 

