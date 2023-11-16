Gvt To Leverage On ICTs To Foster Development

The government is committed to leveraging Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) for the development of the economy across all sectors.

In a speech by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Beaullar Chirume, read on his behalf by Leonard Jukwa, said that through strategic investments and partnerships in improving ICT there is development in the country and a solution to societal problems.

“The Ministry is deeply committed to investing in education and skill development, as outlined in our strategic plan. By equipping our citizens with the necessary digital skills, we empower them to participate fully in the digital economy and seize the opportunities it presents,” says Dr Chirume.

In a speech by Potraz Director General Gift Machengete read on his behalf by Alfred Marisa, highlighted that Digital Innovation Profile (DIP) in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) are a testimony of Potraz’s commitment to nurturing an innovation-centric ecosystem poised for sustainability and growth.

He announced the setting of the Innovation Acceleration Centre in Zimbabwe to harness technology for socio-economic advancement.

