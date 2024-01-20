Zim Misses Out On AGOA Again

Zimbabwe finds itself on the wrong side of economic growth after being excluded from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) this year.

The Biden Administration also announced the removal of AGOA beneficiary status from Uganda, Niger, Gabon and Central African Republic, effective 1 January 2024.

The country spearheading the AGOA initiative loocks at a number of factors, before accepting a member country and Zimbabwe has not been considered once again.

Since its enactment in 2000, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) has been at the core of U.S. economic policy and commercial engagement with Africa.

AGOA eliminates import duties on more than 6,000 products. Initially enacted to cover the period 2000 – 2008, the legislation has been extended several times since then. As it stands, the expiration date for AGOA is set for 2025.

Countries seeking eligibility under AGOA must either establish or make consistent progress toward a market-based economy, uphold the rule of law, promote political pluralism, and ensure the right to due process, while also implementing measures to reduce poverty, combat corruption, and safeguard human rights.

Some African countries, such as Uganda and the Central African Republic, faced expulsion from the trade program due to “serious violations” of internationally recognized human rights.

Some trade relations between Africa and the United States have been evolving, bringing about new opportunities and challenges for both regions.

Presently, 32 countries are eligible for AGOA benefits in 2024. Below are the African countries ineligible for U.S. AGOA in 2024:

Burkina Faso is first whose Exit date: 1 January, 2023.

U.S. exports – $66 million.

U.S. imports – $6 million.

2 Burundi

Exit date: 1 January, 2016.

U.S. exports – $5 million.

U.S. imports – $8 million.

3.Cameroon,

Exit date: 1 January, 2020.

U.S. exports – $192 million.

U.S. imports – $103 million.

4.Central African Republic

Exit date: 1 January, 2024.

U.S. exports – $192 million.

U.S. imports – $103 million.

5.Ethiopia

Exit date: 1 January, 2022.

U.S. exports – $1.1 billion.

U.S. imports – $718 million.

6.Gabon

Exit date: 1 January, 2024.

U.S. exports – $133 million.

U.S. imports – $220 million.

7.Guinea

Exit date: 1 January, 2022.

U.S. exports – $120 million.

U.S. imports – $7 million.

8.Mali

Exit date: 1 January, 2022.

U.S. exports – $89 million.

U.S. imports – $5 million.

9.Mauritania

Exit date – 1 January, 2019.

U.S. exports – $154 million.

U.S. imports – $6 million.

10.Niger

Exit date: 1 January, 2024.

U.S. exports – $96 million.

U.S. imports – $73 million.

11.South Sudan

Exit date: 23 December, 2014.

U.S. exports – $42 million.

U.S. imports – $29 thousand.

12.Uganda

Exit date: 1 January 2024.

U.S. exports – $167 million.

U.S. imports – $174 million.