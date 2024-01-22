HarmonyOS To Release New UI Design Language

HarmonyOS is getting closer to release new Ul design language, Huawei just posted an introduction video that highlights some of the changes to the UI design language. It’s trying to break away from the drab flat design and add back dimensionality with concepts like “Spatial,” “Vivid Color” and “Immersive.”

This version of HarmonyOS is dubbed “Star River” edition, although some online translation services render the name as “Galaxy” edition. We’ll stick with “Star River” to avoid confusion.

HarmonyOS Next will drop Android support in China, so local developers are busy porting over their apps to the new platform, which has its own UI toolkit and compiler, which Huawei claims produce more efficient apps. Around half of the Top 200 apps in China are being converted.

The new platform has the support of major Chinese companies like Qihoo 360, China UnionPay (its Cloud Quick Pass will soon be enabled on the platform), Xiaohongshu (makers of what has been called “Chinese Instagram”), Amap (mapping, navigation), Tongcheng Travel (which was the first to use the transparent new theme for the UI) and others.