Zim, Botswana Scrap Passport Requirements

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced the scrapping of passport requirements for Botswana and Zimbabwean nationals travelling to either country.



The announcement came after Botswana President Mokwgetsi Masisi first proposed the removal of passport requirements between the two countries earlier this year.



Speaking during the fifth edition of the annual Kusi Ideas Festival; a pres­idential roundtable discussion being co-hosted by Kenya’s Nation Media Group and the government of Botswana to discuss challenges facing Africa, as well as possible solutions and innova­tions to promote inclusive and sustainable development, President Mnangagwa said the move to scrap passport requirements was aimed at enhancing efficiency between the two nations when in transit



“We have agreed that from now on we shall instruct our officials that there should be no questions of how to enter Zimbabwe or how to enter Botswana, just be cleared,” he said.