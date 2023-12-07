Chitungwiza Man In Court For Defrauding Econet

A man from Chitungwiza appeared before magistrate Apollonia Marutya yesterday charged with three counts of defrauding Econet Wireless of US$ 5 291.

Clever Manhombo (40) was remanded in custody until tomorrow for bail application.

The complainant in the matter is Econet Wireless represented by Brighton Machisi, the company’s fraud specialist.

Prosecutor Zebidiah Bofu alleged that on October 11 this year, Manhombo acted in connivance with three accomplices who are still at large to defraud Econet.

Manhombo allegedly took a CABS Zimbabwean dollar debit card belonging to one of his accomplices removed the chip and implanted it into an FNB South African visa card.

The court heard that Manhombo and his accomplices went to Avondale Econet Shop where they misrepresented that the CABS debit card number was a genuine FNB visa card.

They used the fake debit card to purchase two iPhone 14 cellphones valued at US$ 3 150,30. The same day, they went to the Econet Chisipite branch where they used the same modus operandi to purchase an iPhone 14 cellphone valued at US$1 575,15.