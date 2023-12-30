  
ZETDC Warns Consumers Of Prepayment System Unavailability On December 31

The Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has notified consumers on the non-availability of their payment system starting tomorrow , 31 December 2023.

Starting tomorrow, on the 31st of December prepaid consumers will not be able buy cash power on New Years Eve.

In a statement the power utility said there will be a countrywide annual year-end prepayment vending system maintenance and the token buying platform will not be available from 31 December at 5 pm to 1 January 2024 at 6 am.

“The power utility advises its valued customers to purchase adequate electricity tokens to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period,” reads the statement.

