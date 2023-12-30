Liquid lntelligent Technologies continues to lead the market as it tops the Equipped lnternational lncoming lnternet Bandwidth Capacity in the Postal and Telecommunication Abridged Sector Performance report.

Liquid together with Dandemutande and Telecontract increased their equipped international internet bandwidth capacity by 12,5 percent, 1,4 percent and 21,4 percent respectively in the quater under review.

Notably, there has not been any major change in the market shares of equipped capacity over the years with Liquid lntelligent Technologies continuing to lead the market.