FBC Appoints New CEO

FBC Holdings Limited (FBCH) has appointed Trynos Kufazvinei Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from January 1, 2024, replacing Dr John Mushayavanhu who steps down to take over as Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor next year.

FBC said the new CEO was part of the core team that has been instrumental in the development and execution of corporate strategy over the years and is well-positioned to lead the FBCH team and advance the growth of the brand.

In a statement FBCH said, “The board of directors of FBC Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Trynos Kufazvinei as the group chief executive of FBC Holdings Limited effective January 1, 2024.

Mr Kufazvinei’s predecessor, Dr Mushayavanhu, will step down on December 31, 2023, having been within the ranks of the group since 1997″.

He is a career banker with over 30 years of banking experience having worked at Standard Chartered bank in various senior capacities.