Ministry In Drive To End Digital Divide

The Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Honourable Tatenda Mavetera has said her ministry has been making strides to curb the digital divide in Africa as a whole.

Honourable Mavetera said these remarks during the official opening of the African Telecommunication Union ICT Day which ran under the theme “Towards a digital revolution and inclusion of the marginalized: Addressing accessibility factors” in Harare yesterday.

She highlighted that Africa is in a digital revolution and for it to be successful; there is a need to include the marginalized communities.

“The exclusion of the marginalized individuals hinders progress towards achieving goals such as Agenda 2063- ambitious framework for sustainable development on the continent.

“By leaving certain segments of the society behind, we risk perpetuating socio-economic inequalities and limiting growth opportunities,” Said Mavetera.

She also added that infrastructure is also a contributing factor that affect’s accessibility,

“One major challenge is closing the gap between urban and rural areas in terms of infrastructure development. There is also a need to provide ‘affordable access to ICT tools and services for the marginalized communities’ in Africa.”

Furthermore, the Minister also said they are also looking at gender parity and the need to ensure, “ equal opportunities for men and women in accessing technology”