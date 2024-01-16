ZETDC In Chitungwiza Meter Inspection Drive

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) will be conducting a meter inspection exercise on all metered points in Chitungwiza.

In a statement, the electricity distribution company notified all its stakeholders in Chitungwiza, Zengeza 4 to be specific, that it will be conducting a meter inspection exercise on all metered points from 15 January to 19 January 2024.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers in Zengeza 4 (Harare Region) that the utility will be conducting a Meter Inspection Exercise on all metered points from 15 January to 19 January 2024.”

“Our teams will be in their ZETDC branded work suits and in possession of official ID cards. Customers are not required to pay anything for this exercise”, read the notice.

Recently, the power utility company introduced a new meter upgrading system which went well in most parts of the country.