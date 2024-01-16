ZETDC Embarks On GIS Data Collection Exercise

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC will embark on a GIS data collection exercise in Ruwa and other surrounding areas.

In a statement, the power utility company advises its customers in Ruwa, Zimre Park, Springvale and Timire Park that it will be conducting a GIS Data Collection Exercise on all metered points from 15 January to 19 January 2024.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers in Harare Region that the utility will be conducting a GIS Data Collection Exercise on all metered points from 15 January to 19 January 2024.”

“Our teams will be in their ZETDC branded work suits and in possession of official ID cards. Customers are not required to pay anything for this exercise”, read the notice.