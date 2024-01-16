UZ And MSU Among Top 100 In Africa

The University of Zimbabwe and Midlands State University are the only two Zimbabwean universities which have made it to the top 100 list of the best higher education institutions in Africa.

This was confirmed by uniRank which released its 2023 African University rankings recently with Zimbabwe only having two institutions on the list.

In comparison to ZImbabwe’s two, neighbouring South Africa has 16 universities on the list, while Egypt has 12. Nigeria has the third most ranked universities with 11, Kenya has 10, and Algeria has eight universities.

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and the Midlands State University (MSU) are ranked 56th and 100th on the continent.

This uniRank ranking is based on valid, unbiased and non-influenceable web metrics provided by independent web intelligence sources rather than data submitted by the universities themselves. The ranking criteria include being chartered, licensed or accredited by the appropriate higher education-related organisation in each country, offering at least three-year bachelor’s degrees or postgraduate master’s or doctoral degrees, and delivering courses predominantly in a traditional, non-distance education format.

University of Zimbabwe, located in Harare, is the oldest and largest university in Zimbabwe, founded in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland and became an independent institution in 1971. It has ten faculties and several research centres, offering various academic programs.

Midlands State University, located in Gweru, is the second-largest university in Zimbabwe, established in 1999 as a successor to the Gweru Teachers’ College. It has nine faculties and one school, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields of study.

These Zimbabwean universities have shown remarkable performance in the uniRank ranking despite the challenges faced by the country’s higher education sector. Some challenges include inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, low staff retention, and political interference.

In Africa, the top five ranking universities according to the uniRank ranking, are the University of Cape Town, the University of the Witwatersrand, the University of Pretoria, the Stellenbosch University, and the American University of Cairo.