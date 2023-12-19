ZESA Rolls Natiownwide Prepaid Meter Upgrades

State owned power utility company, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has begun rolling out nationwide prepaid meter upgrades.

The upgrades commenced last month in phases and are now being rolled out to the rest of the country.

In a statement ZESA said that the upgrades were necessary as those meters which are not upgraded will not be accepting power tokens come next year.



“TID Rollover commences on Monday 18 Dcember 2023 to the rest of the country .Any prepaid mete not upgraded will not accept tokens from November 24th,”ZESA said.



For customers to upgrade the meters, they will get three sets of 20-digit tokens when they buy electricity tokens,which they are supposed to enter into the meter one after the other in the order they are provided and in the same manner they top up electricity.



Failure to follow proper order will result in the upgrade failing.