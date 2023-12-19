NetOne Walks Govt’s NDS1 Talk Offering Digital Solutions To Society’s Vulnerable

NetOne, the country’s leading Mobile Network Operator MNO has offered digital solutions walking government’s talk that proffers much needed help to Society’s Vulnerable toeing the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

Addressing guests yesterday afternoon at an event held in the capital, Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani on behalf of the technological Mobile Giant said, “Together with NDS1, a key partner in this venture, we aim to make a lasting difference in the lives of those in need.”

He said, “NDS1 stands as a testament to our shared commitment to corporate citizenship, as we work together to make a positive impact in our community.

“By standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Zimcare Trust Zambuko Centre, we aim to foster inclusive growth and empower these special individuals to realize their full potential. Through innovative digital solutions, we seek to extend the reach of our support, providing opportunities and amplifying their voices.”

In not only walking Government’s NDS1 but taking time to remember those in need and vulnerable, the GCEO also took time and opportunity to express his deepest appreciation to NetOne for their unwavering dedication to building sustainable communities, as well as their commitment to making a difference.

He also said, “Additionally, I extend my gratitude to the team at Zimcare Trust Zambuko Centre for their vital role in caring for these remarkable children.

Let us unite in our pursuit of a better future, where collaboration and compassion join forces. Together, as we enrich lives and create lasting change, we can build a community that thrives.”