Zambia Licenses StarLink, Who is Next ?

Zimbabwe now has two neighbors who have officially licensed Starlink, raising strong hopes for more low hanging satellites orbits around the SADC region.

With the recent launch of Starlink in the Eastern side, in Mozambique, the licensing of Zambia, up north Zimbabwe completes key regional spheres.

However they are strong confirmations that South African born Elon Musk’ StarLink will not be coming to South Africa anytime soon.

Zambia reports that StarLink has secured a licence to provide services in Zambia after conducting successful pilot projects in locations across the country, the Ministry of Technology and Science (MOTS) has announced. Previously, in March 2023 Felix Mutati, Zambia’s Minister of Science and Technology, had revealed that Starlink connectivity had proved to be effective in nine Zambian provinces during testing, and said at the time that the next step was to finalise the company’s operating licence.