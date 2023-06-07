  
Starlink Launches In Mozambique, Here is Why Its Good News For Zimbabweans.

SpaceX’s Starlink is now officially available in Mozambique, Interestingly, Starlink has been approved by the country’s telecom regulator, dubbed Instituto Nacional das Comunicações de Moçambique (INCM), since May 2022 according to a tweet by Musk himself.

Why it took SpaceX this long to launch Starlink in the country remains unclear at this point. Regardless, Starlink’s introduction to Mozambique should signify a boost to the country’s economy.

Mozambique, with a population of over 30 million people but an internet adoption rate of around 25 percent, stands to greatly benefit from the launch of Starlink.

In Rwanda, for example, Starlink worked with the government to provide 500 high schools with internet access. Industries such as tourism or healthcare could also receive a huge boost.

 

Right now, there are now ground stations that the signals are being routed through.

Instead, Starlink will rely on inter-satellite links (ISL), meaning the signal passes through multiple satellites to the nearest ground station (likely the one in Nigeria).

From there, it travels back to the user terminal, which consequently explains the higher latency users will experience.

Starlink says that the service is expected to improve “dramatically over the next year”, likely hinting at the fact that more nearby ground stations are in the works.

Until then, users will likely have to cope with worse performance. They can, however, return their hardware kit 90 days after ordering (instead of the common 30 days).

