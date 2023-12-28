Telone lnternational Internet Bandwidth Capacity Stagnant

One of the country’s leading telecommunications, Telone’s international internet bandwidth Capacity has remained stagnant for the period under review.

The equipped lnternational Internet bandwidth capacity was 629,085Mbps as of 30 September 2023, this translates to an 8.7 percent increase from 578,685Mbps recorded in the second quarter of

the year.

Liquid, Dandemutande and Telecontract increased their equipped international Internet

bandwidth capacity by 12.5 percent, 1.4 percent and 21.4 percent respectively in the quarter under review,

whereas TelOne and Powertel remained constant.

A quarterly comparison of the market shares

of equipped international Internet bandwidth capacity.

There has not been any major change in the market shares of equipped capacity over the years,

with Liquid Intelligent Technologies continuing to lead the market.

Used incoming international bandwidth capacity increased by 6.6 percent whereas used outgoing

international bandwidth capacity declined by 20.4 percent in the third quarter of 2023. A growth in

incoming bandwidth capacity coupled with a decline in outgoing capacity signifies a rise in demand for International Internet content and a reduction in uploading of content by users.

The growth in used international incoming bandwidth capacity has always been higher than

the growth in used international outgoing bandwidth capacity, as shown above. There is need

to promote the development of local online content, to help boost adoption and use of the

Internet.