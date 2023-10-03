Econet Introduces E-Sim

Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile network by subscriber base has unveiled the country’s first Embedded Sim card (eSIM) service for both prepaid and post-paid customer packages.

This is a technology that removes the need for a physical sim card but embeds software inside the customer’s phone enabling users to have dual or multiple phone numbers on a single device.

This technology can be simply downloaded and installed on one’s phone, with the service provider assigning you a mobile number that is now linked to your phone.

“We are delighted to introduce our customers to this new technology that offers convenience by providing them with additional choice and flexibility,” the technology company said in a statement.

“Our desire is to enable a seamless customer experience for our subscribers’ evolving needs. We have spent significant time testing this new technology and we are excited to roll it out to our customers,” Econet said, adding that eSIM activation was now readily available for free in all Econet shops countrywide.

The company said the introduction of eSIM technology, whose use and adoption are increasing globally due to its security and environmental benefits, “is a step in the right direction in redesigning our customer journey as we step up the execution of our digital transformation strategy”.

To establish if their device is compatible with eSIM technology, Econet said customers should dial *#06# to access their ‘Embedded Identity Document’ (EID). This is the serial number that you submit to them so they check compatibility.

“If one’s device is compatible, one can immediately proceed to the nearest Econet shop – with their original personal identification document (ID) – and get their new eSIM activated for free”.

Econet added that a range of new mobile smartphone devices are compatible with the eSIM.