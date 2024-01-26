Surveillance Drones At Border Posts

Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube officially launched the drones, fast cargo scanners, and electronic cargo tracking system at the Beitbridge Border Post yesterday.

The use of modern technologies will help to prevent leakages and smuggling through the entrance. This will also help to promote transparency and accountability at the border post.

Mthuli Ncube said, “The equipment will improve service delivery and reduce loss of revenue. The equipment will be distributed to other border posts including Chirundu.

“The government is working on measures to boost the revenue collection at the border post. The border agencies are now clearing the commercial cargo arriving at the border faster to more than 24 hours in the last decade, said Ncube.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) representative said they were working to boost revenue collection in the country.

He said, “We are procuring a lot of hi-tech equipment we have launched here that has helped to repeal criminal activities on the border. It also minimizes the human interface that encourages corruption,” said the representative.

ZIMRA and other security agencies are working together to ensure that we have border and revenue security.

“This is necessary for us to launch the drone monitoring program, which will help to continue and expand the safety of our borders”, he said.

ZIMRA Information Communication Technology Shami Moyo said, “The drone is for automation services. Zimra has invested in two drones with the capacity to go over 120 meters and scan an area of about 15 kilometers and 100 kilometers”.