ZETDC Reviews Tariffs

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has announced electricity tariffs effective 26 January 2024.

The new tariff adjustment comes hard on the heels of another tariff review effected by the power utility on 11 January this year.

It comes as the value of the Zimbabwe dollar continues to depreciate against other currencies in the country’s basket of multi-currencies.

ZETDC said consumers will get the following on their first purchase (domestic tariff):

50 Units / kWh – $ 40,000.00

100 Units / kWh – $86,000.00

150 Units / kWh – $165,000.00

200 Units / kWh – $246,000.00

250 Units / kWh – $360,000.00

300 Units / kWh – $474,000.00

350 Units / kWh – $ 599,000.00

400 Units / kWh – $724,000.00

450 Units / kWh – $ 854,000.00

500 Units / kWh – $983,000.00

600 Units / kWh – $ 1,243,000.00

700 Units / kWh – $ 1,503,000.00

800 Units / kWh – $1,763,000.00

900 Units / kWh – $ 2,023,000.00

1000 Units / kWh – $ 2,281,000.00

The electricity tariffs effective that were effected on 11 January 2024 were as follows:

50 Units / kWh – $35,000.00

100 Units / kWh – $75,000.00

150 Units / kWh – $145,000.00

200 Units / kWh – $215,000.00

250 Units / kWh – $315,000.00

300 Units / kWh – $415,000.00

350 Units / kWh – $525,000.00

400 Units / kWh – $634,000.00

450 Units / kWh – $747,000.00

500 Units / kWh – $861,000.00

600 Units / kWh – $1,088,000.00

700 Units / kWh – $1,315,000.00

800 Units / kWh – $1,542,000.00

900 Units / kWh – $1,769,000.00

1000 Units / kWh – $1,996,000.00