POTRAZ , Netone Bosses Appointed Into New Zimpapers Board

Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) boss Dr Gift Machengete and his count part, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani have been appointed into the new Zimpapers board.

The new board replaces the Tommy Sithole board which was dissolved by the Minister recently.

In a statement, Zimpapers made the announcement.

“The Zimpapers Group is pleased to announce the appointment of new members to the Zimpapers Board of Directors as non-executive directors from 9 January 2024.” Read the announcement.

The new members are Dr. Alexander Rusero, Dr. Gift Machengete, George Chisoko, Engineer Mushanawani, Rutendo Mangudya, Philip Mbano and Doreen Sibanda.

Dr. Machengete is an economist administrator with 40 years of Public Service, 10 years as a senior diplomat, 15 years as a senior Government official, and seven years as a director general.

He is currently the director general of POTRAZ since December 2016 to date.

Dr Machengete has served on various boards and councils, including the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), Chimanimani Logistics, and Sino Zimbabwe.

He served as the chairman of the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI) governing council and is past chairman of the Communications Regulators’ Association for Southern Africa (CRASA).

Dr Machegete is currently a board member of the Innovation Alliance of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). He holds a BSC Economics Degree, a Master’s in Business Administration, and a Doctorate of Business Administration amongst other qualifications.

Engineer Mushanawani has 25 years’ experience in the information communication technology industry and financial technology.

He joined NtOne in 2015as the Chief Information Technology Officer and rose through the ranks to become the Acting Chief Executive Officer. Engineer Mushanawani holds a Bachelors of Technology degree and a Masters in Business Administration.