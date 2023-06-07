ITU, Potraz To Develop Digital Innovation Profile

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Of Zimbabwe Potraz and the International Telecommunication Union in collaborating to jointly support the development of a Digital Innovation Profile for Zimbabwe.

This Digital Innovation Profile, when ready, will be able to provide an accurate assessment of our country’s ecosystem capacity and maturity to help the stakeholders navigate through the innovation landscape towards building a competitive, sustainable, ICT-enabled economy.

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, it is with great pleasure that I stand before you today and extend my warm greetings and heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has taken time out this week to participation in this three-day workshop.

Your presence reflects our collective commitment to embracing the power of technology and innovation to drive our nation forward.

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the importance of fostering an innovation ecosystem cannot be overstated. Innovation is the key to unlocking the potential of our contemporary economy, solving our various socio-economic issues, propelling economic growth, enhancing service delivery, and ultimately improving the quality of life for every citizen of Zimbabwe.

Addressing delegates during the workshop, the permanent secretary in the ministry of ICT said , we have the opportunity to assess the current state of innovation in Zimbabwe. We can celebrate our achievements and learn from our successes. At the same time, equally important, we must honestly confront the challenges and gaps that hinder our progress.

Here is part of her speech: