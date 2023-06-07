ITU, Potraz To Develop Digital Innovation Profile

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Of Zimbabwe Potraz and the International Telecommunication Union in collaborating to jointly support the development of a Digital Innovation Profile for Zimbabwe.
This Digital Innovation Profile, when ready, will be able to provide an accurate assessment of our country’s ecosystem capacity and maturity to help the stakeholders navigate through the innovation landscape towards building a competitive, sustainable, ICT-enabled economy.
Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, it is with great pleasure that I stand before you today and extend my warm greetings and heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has taken time out this week to participation in this three-day workshop.
Your presence reflects our collective commitment to embracing the power of technology and innovation to drive our nation forward.
In today’s rapidly evolving world, the importance of fostering an innovation ecosystem cannot be overstated. Innovation is the key to unlocking the potential of our contemporary economy, solving our various socio-economic issues, propelling economic growth, enhancing service delivery, and ultimately improving the quality of life for every citizen of Zimbabwe.
This engagement with each of you stakeholders in this room is important for us as it can provide us with necessary understanding and support towards our goals for the future, the future of Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe has its eyes set on Vision 2030, which aims to drive its people towards a Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle Income Society by 2030, with Job Opportunities and a High Quality of Life.
The key aspirations of this vision will be realized through five strategic pillars of Governance, Macro-economic Stability & Financial Re-engagement, Inclusive Growth, Infrastructure and Utilities and Social Development.
To truly embrace the transformative power of innovation, collaboration is paramount. It is only through the combined efforts of the government, private sector, academia, financial institutions, innovators and the civil society that we can create an ecosystem conducive to sustainable innovation and growth.
Our collective knowledge, expertise, and resources must be harnessed to overcome the challenges we face and maximize the opportunities that lie ahead.
Today, we have the opportunity to assess the current state of innovation in Zimbabwe. We can celebrate our achievements and learn from our successes. At the same time, equally important, we must honestly confront the challenges and gaps that hinder our progress.
And thus, I hope this three-day multi stakeholder workshop helps us, the stakeholders of Zimbabwe, collectively devise strategies and recommendations that will accelerate innovation in Zimbabwe and support the roadmap for Vision 2030.
Moreover, we must encourage collaboration and knowledge sharing within our ecosystem, creating a supportive regulatory and operational environment that nurtures creativity and ingenuity.
I urge each and every one of you to actively participate in the discussions, activities to draw on each other’s expertise and experiences. Let us seize this remarkable opportunity to enhance our innovation ecosystem, and support our innovators.
Together, we can create an environment where creativity thrives, where ideas can become reality, and where Zimbabwe’s potential is fully realized. The journey ahead may be challenging, but with our collective determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment, success is within our reach.
I would like to express my appreciation once again to the ITU for their continuous support. Their global leadership in the ICT sector and their commitment to fostering innovation have been invaluable. The knowledge sharing, capacity building, and access to global best practices that the ITU provides are indispensable to our journey towards innovation-driven prosperity. I firmly believe that our partnership with the ITU will grow stronger, enabling us to navigate the ever-changing technological landscape and seize emerging opportunities.
Thank you, and I wish you all fruitful deliberations and a rewarding workshop.
