Society For Aids Rep Mbondiya Challenges Media

Society for Aids representative at the ongoing International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa (ICASA) Luke Mbondiya has challenged media practitioners from both the private and public to spread the world the good takeaways from the event which kicked off in Harare yesterday evening.

Addressing members of the fourth estate, Mbondiya, highlighted that it was important for the media to disseminate information to curb the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

He said, “You are a journalist…you are the ones that carry the message from ICASA to the world. Without your reports there is no way the person we are telling here will learn all the information will just remain in Zimbabwe…….and please carry every news you have here to the world. “

He also added that by the time of his address, 4600 people registered physically while in 2008 were participating virtually.

The Conference which has African countries from all over the continent participating will be running from the 4th of December 2023 to 9 December 2023 under the theme AIDS IS NOT OVER.

His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa together with his Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi officially opened the Conference in the evening.