Mnangagwa, Nyusi Grace ICASA Official Opening

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his counterpart, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi graced the official opening of this year’s edition of the International Conference on AIDs and STIs in Africa (ICASA) which kicked off in the capital Harare, yesterday at the Harare International Conference Centre [HICC].

This year’s edition of the International Conference on AIDs and STIs in Africa (ICASA) is running under the theme, “AIDS is not over”.

The event, which started yesterday and will run until the 9th of December, has brought together key stakeholders across African Countries to share experiences and achievements of the remarkable progress made in reducing new HIV infections and increasing access to treatment.

Zimbabwe has made important progress in achieving objectives towards ending AIDS, becoming one of the five countries that have achieved the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets before the targeted 2025.