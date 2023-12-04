COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS responses

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti advocated for end of inequalities pinpointing how Covid-19 was so dramatic that it positioned HIV/AIDS targets off track.

She was addressing journalists during a press conference at the 22nd International Conference On AlDS and STI s in Africa ( lCASA) which is being held from the 4th to 9th of December.

” The response has seen the HlV prevalence going down, the community of people living with HI V made treatment a possibility and we need to celebrate the achievements made in the HIV response for someone who does not live with HIV its work but for someone with HlV its their life.

The community of people living with HIV made treatment a possibility as they mobilised for continued treatment even to Covid-19 patients.

She added that there is need to engage better than we are doing in response to HIV and celebrate the achievements made in the HIV responses.