Army Receive Full Bonus Before Rest of Civil servants

The Uniformed forces have received their full bonuses ahead of the rest of the civil servants.

The development has raised eyebrows in the civil sector with critics putting the government under scrutiny as to why uniformed forces are the only ones to be paid first. The sector got their bonuses second and final payment of their bonuses yesterday as per agreement with the employer while the rest of the civil service is yet to receive.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Cecilia Alexander, confirmed that the first group of Government employees started receiving their second bonus payment yesterday.

“Government paid the first portion last month as agreed and is now paying the second which is the final bonus payment. The soldiers have already received their second portion as we speak,” she said

The Second Republic made an undertaking to pay its workers an annual bonus which was staggered over two months with workers having received the first payment last month.

The health sector will be the next in the queue followed by the education sector and the rest of the civil servants.

Also on the 13th cheque payroll this year, are traditional leaders and their messengers.