Sharp Increase ln Unifreight Volumes

By Tarisai Mudahondo

Logistics firm Unifreight Africa highlighted that its volumes rose 135 percent to 120 000 tonnes in the third quarter of 2023 from 50 000 tonnes in the comparative period.

“The increase is mainly influenced by an investment in capacity during the first quarter of 2023 where Unifreight procured 100x FAW28-380FT which were paired with AFRIT Taut- liners.

The 100 FAWs have been operating within the local Zimbabwean market however, negative rates have resulted in us moving some of the fleet to more lucrative cross-border contracts”, Chief Executive Officer Richard Clarke explained.

He said the company recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and profit of $,3,4 billion in the third quarter of 2023, a remarkable year-over-year reversal from 2022.

The current share price of Unifreight Africa Limited is ZWL 258.00.

Unifreight Africa is a transport holding company in Zimbabwe offering services in logistics, freight and passenger services to clients in sub-Saharan Africa.