Econet To Introduce 5G In Masvingo Next Year

Econet Wireless will be rolling out a 5G network in some parts of Masvingo next year, the corporation’s Masvingo Regional General Manager Kudzai Mauwa has said.

Mauwa said this in his presentation at the two-day Masvingo Business Expo at Flamboyant, a Regency Group Hotel. Mauwa said Econet has rolled out a 5G network in Harare, Victoria Falls, Gweru and Bulawayo and Masvingo is next on the list.

“The milestones that we have achieved over the 25 years, we started on 2G technology which was just basic telephone services and possibly some SMS. We transitioned into 3G technology where we included data access.

“We further transitioned into 4G, Long Term Evolution (LTE). Most recently we invested in 5G technology which we have so far put up in Harare, Victoria Falls, Bulawayo, and Gweru. We expect to have our first few sites in Masvingo next year,” said Mauwa.

He added, “We took a deliberate move in the provision of data-enabled devices. To this end we have a partnership with Apple, Samsung, ZTE Huawei so that we provide ubiquitous access of data enable devices,” he said.

Mauwa added that Econet is transitioning from a communication services provider to a digital services provider with automated systems and processes.

“As a business, we are transitioning from a communication services provider to a digital services provider where upon harnessing technology we would like to automate all our systems and processes.

“In terms of the technologies, we are looking, at both the power of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. We have to put in a lot of investment in upgrading our technology and infrastructure”, he said.

The Expo ran under the theme “Investment Hub towards Vision 2030.”

The expo conference had over 200 attendees and 60 exhibitors showing their products and services.