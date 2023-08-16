NetOne Reduces Carbon Footprint & Emissions Fulfilling UN SDG7&SDG13

NetOne Reduces Carbon Footprint & Emissions Fulfilling UN SDG7 & 13

Zimbabwe’s State Owned Mobile Network Operator (MNO) NetOne has reduced its carbon footprint and emissions in line with the United Nations Sustainable development goals (sdg’s).

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag during a National Clean-Up exercise, held at NetOne building, Kopje in Harare, NetOne

Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda said, “The National Clean-Up exercise has had a positive impact on the environment and the communities in which it is held.”

The Acting Chief Commercial Officer added that, “The exercise has helped to raise awareness about the importance of environmental cleanliness and has encouraged citizens to take responsibility for their environment.”

The Acting Chief Commercial Officer, who is the Substantive General Manager for OneMoney made it plain clear the MNO has also implemented other initiatives aimed at promoting environmental sustainability which include the installation of solar-powered base stations, in turn reducing the company’s carbon footprint, and the use of electric vehicles in NetOne operations, which reduce emissions.

NetOne’s commitment to environmental sustainability is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

NetOne’s efforts in this regard have been recognized both locally and internationally, with NetOne being awarded the Environmental Stewardship award at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Awards in 2020.

Also present at the clean up, leading from the front, was the Head Legal and Company Secretary, Plaxedes Chikutu, Head Marketing and PR, Ms Roseline Chisveto, A/Head Audit & Risk, Mutsvangiwa Masvingise, Procurement Manager, Mr Musara among others.