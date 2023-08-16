NetOne Begins At Home By Continuing Mnangagwa’s National Clean Up Thrust

Zimbabwe’s State owned Mobile Network Operator (MNO) NetOne, on Friday began at home by continuing President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s National Clean Up campaign and thrust which the Second Republic began at the inception of its administration.

President Mnangagwa’s government initiated the monthly thrust which the President himself led from the front and everyone else now follows suit every first Friday of the month guided by the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry through its Zimbabwe Tourism Authority ZTA arm and supported by the Telcos giant NetOne.

The Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Dr Mnangagwa declared soon after taking over the reigns of power then on the 5th of December 2018 at Takashinga Sports Club Highfield, Harare “I, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe recognising the Constitutional Mandate to uphold environmental fundamental rights and freedoms provided for in the section 73 of the constitution of Zimbabwe the “right to an environment that is not harmful to their health and well-being”, hereby declare that every first Friday of each calendar month is a National Clean-Up Day.”

Since then NetOne has taken upon itself to complement Mnangagwa’s day to reckon as the President of Zimbabwe took the lead in declaring and setting aside every first Friday of each month as a National Clean-Up Day, a move that has seen the Mobile giant go a long way in solving the waste management challenge in the country.

NetOne over the years have heeded the Presidents call on being a socially responsible corporate hence encouraging other citizens when the company today embarked on the National Clean-Up exercise at Kopje plaza and the surrounding areas, which saw the initiative as an opportunity to contribute to environmental sustainability in the country.