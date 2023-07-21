Netflix releases its first African animation series

Streaming platform, Netflix has released its first African animation series dubbed ”Supa Team 4″. The animation is created and executive produced by Zambian screenwriter Malenga Mulendema.

Set in a futuristic version of Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, “Supa Team 4” tells the story of four teen girls who turn undercover superheroes after being recruited by a retired secret agent to save the world.

“I’m excited that the world finally gets to see the fantastic show that the incredibly talented super team, from Africa and beyond, have put together,” writer Malenga Mulendema told AFP in a statement.

“We hope ‘Supa Team 4’… will lead to further investment and collaboration so we can continue to grow the industry.”

Mulendema created the series after pitching it at a pan-African talent search by animation studio Triggerfish, where she became one of the winners in 2015.

When the show was first announced in 2019, Mulendema said she set the story in her home country to “illustrate that anyone from anywhere can be a superhero”.

Netflix has bet on diversifying its production outside the United States in recent years, scoring big with series including Spanish smash “Money Heist” and South Korean dystopian drama “Squid Game”.

In April, the firm said it planned to expand operations in Africa and give “more African storytellers an amplified voice on the global stage”.