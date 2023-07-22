Newly elected Internet Society Zimbabwe president vows to close digital divide

By Kudakwashe Pembere

Engineer Taurai Dick Nyarufuka who was last week elected the Internet Society (ISOC) Zimbabwe president has vowed to close the “digital divide” in the nation committing to connect those in the rural areas where access to internet is limited.

In an interview, the ISOC Zimbabwe president elect said he wants to expand digital learning across the country.

“I might not prefer to say changes as I may put it, I am coming in to expand the Chapter in terms of activities, projects, membership and Chapter engagement in different sectors of the ICT industry.

“My wish is that at least if we can manage to bridge the digital divide gap in Zimbabwe whereby we Connect the underserved and under developed rural areas.

” I am looking for an increase in the digital learning, widening of Chapter grants and projects and growing the internet in Zimbabwe. At least everyone must have access to internet,” he said.

He also said he wants to take the Society to higher heights.

“Since I was Chapter Secretary General I feel an obligation ahead of me to carry on the Chapter’s highest role. At the same time, I feel honoured by the Chapter members who gave me trust to coordinate Chapter work,”Engineer Nyafuruka.

Engineer Nyafuruka is an educationist who over the years has been advocating for ICT education in Zimbabwe through integrating ICT in Primary and Secondary schools.

“I hold a BSc Hons in Computer Science, MSc in Computer Engineering and many certification in ICT.

” I was a High School computer Science teacher and later on became President of Zimbabwe ICT Teachers Association (ZICTTA) where I do full time job.

“I also do Freelance in ICT own Licts Systems Engineering (Pvt) Ltd,” he said.

He joined the Internet Society in 2021 on By-Election for the Chapter Secretary General post that was vacant following the resignation of Mr Nigel Muguza who held the post.

He takes over from Mr Jasper Mangwana.

“Through experience, it took me to an interest of contesting for the position of Chapter President following the end of term of the outgoing Chapter President Mr Jasper Mangwana,” Eng. Nyafuruka said.