Muswere Hails lmportance Of Online Space

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere hailed and ululated the importance of online space and universal access to information for a safe and connected future.

He was addressing the International Day for Universal Access to Information and the World Postal Day commemorations at Chivi Growth Point yesterday under the theme, “The importance of online space and universal access to information for a safe and connected future”.

“This year’s celebrations come at a time when we are making strides in fulfilling Sustainable Development Goal 16 which guarantees public access to information through enhanced use of enabling communication and information technology.

“New technologies and digital platforms are increasing and this has enabled quick access to information and sharing, a mere click of a button simultaneously allows one to access and disseminate information”, he said.

Muswere added that the media should be used to heal the nation foster peace and adapt to new technological phenomena by embracing technological innovation in our various spheres of influence.