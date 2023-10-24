Game Changer: ABSP Geared To Transform Business Model

African Business Solutions Provider (ABSP) confirmed that they are geared with products and services that transform the business models of clients into digital data-driven enterprises.

Speaking during an interview with TechnoMag, the ABSP Business development director Munyaradzi Nyamunda said his organisation is leveraging on technological advancements to bring new and user-friendly business models.

“lCT should bring new ideas because the world is revolving and built on ideas and innovations,” said Nyamunda.

Software development, ICT, and Business Professional services, a guide to digital promotion, and how they engage and drive brand awareness are some of the key services that ABSP provides.

ABSP is also unleashing the potential of email marketing in today’s digital landscape, social media and influences seem to be dominating the marketing space.