Econet Hikes Data

The country’s leading mobile network provider, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has reviewed its voice data and SMS prices effective today while other mobile network providers are also expected to follow suit.

In a notice, Econet doubled its 8-gig private wifi data from $111 342 up to $222 684.

15 GB private wifi is now pegged at $402 066 from $201 033 while 50 GB users will fork out $1 012 212 from $506 106.

Telecel has also advised its clients of a review effective tomorrow, 25th October 2023.

“To our valued subscribers please note we will be reviewing our ZWL Voice, Data and SMS prices, effective 25 October 2023,” reads the notice.