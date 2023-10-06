Mighty Warriors Down Lesotho

Privilege Mupeti’s 58th-minute solitary strike marked Zimbabwe women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors’ return to the international stage after downing Lesotho 1-0 in the opening match of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship at Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

Mupeti combined well with Rudo Neshamba before slotting home past the advancing Lesotho goalie. The Mighty Warriors dominated their opponents in all aspects of the game despite having been out of action for close to 18 months.

All Zimbabwe national teams are now eligible to take part in international competitions following FIFA’s decision to lift the ban on the country.

The Mighty Warriors’ next assignment will be against Namibia on Monday at 15:30 p.m. and neighbours Botswana on Wednesday at 15:30 p.m. as well.