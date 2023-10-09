Mighty Warriors Trounce Namibia

By Staff Writer

Zimbabwe Women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors maintained their fine start in the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship underway in the neighbouring South Africa with a deserved 2-0 victory over Namibia in their second match of the tournament this afternoon.

The win meant that the Mighty Warriors maintained a top spot in Group C with 6 points. Again, the Mighty Warriors are the only team that is yet to concede at this year’s competition.

Two goals in each half by veteran striker Rudo Neshamba and a well-executed free kick by Nobukhosi Ncube from range secured the three points for the Shadreck Mlauzi-led troops.

In their last group match, the Mighty Warriors face neighbours Botswana on Wednesday at 15:30 p.m.