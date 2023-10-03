ICT Minister Mavetera Off To Universal Postal Union Congress

Information and Communication Technologies Minister Hon Tatenda Mavetera is representing Zimbabwe as the current Chairperson of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) and Minister of ICTPCS at the ongoing congress that kicked off on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

Hon Mavetera succeded the former ICT Minister Hon Jenfan Muswere who won the post last year for Zimbabwe.

Accompanying Hon Mavetera in Saudi Arabia are Zimpost and Potraz delegates and former Zimpost postmaster general Dr Sifundo Chief Moyo who was also elected the Secretary General of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) some few years ago.

Posting on her microblogging X account, the minister stated that she has a keen interest & huge zeal on the development of the postal sector around the globe.

My emphasis is on ensuring that ZIMPOST and its ancillary services become the centre of e-Commerce through Digitization. This requires great collaboration and coordination with other countries as goods move from country-to-country. It is imperative to note that the Postal Sector is not, contrary to misconception, dormant, but undergoing robust transformation through new, exciting, even disruptive technologies and innovations facilitated by the magic of digitization. We should, therefore, thrive on enhancing e-Commerce, Digital Financial Services, and overall Digital Technology.

wrote Mavetera

The minister noted that the development will promote the efficiency and traceability of Postal and Courier Services as we move towards our desired Digital Economy and the achievement of Vision 2030.

.