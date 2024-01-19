Met DEpt Urges Farmers TO Harvest Rain Water

The Meteorological Services Department in Zimbabwe has encouraged farmers to water harvest rain water which has been abundant for the past week countrywide before warning of a dry spell for the next two weeks.

The weather forecast is that most parts of the country will stop receiving rains starting today and a dry spell will follow for the next two weeks.

Speaking to this publication, the Deputy Director in the Met Department Linia Gopo said the country was poised for a sudden rain stoppage due to a foreseen dry spell expected to begin today and to end beginning of next month.

Gopo encouraged farmers many to practice water harvesting considering the rains will be scarce for almost two weeks.

She added that her department, working hand in glove with the Department of Civil Protection has since advised the public of the impending prolonged dry spell.

“There may be a change in the length of the mild season dry spell thus official weather updates will be availed through our platforms,” said Gopo.