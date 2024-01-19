Samsung Announces New Galaxy S24

Samsung announced its new flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone range on Wednesday, touting new artificial intelligence features as the company looks to kick off 2024 with a bang for editing photos and searching for things online.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra looks a lot similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra. The difference this time round is what’s inside. Samsung is going big on artificial intelligence.

The S24 range comes in three versions which are the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The S24 Ultra cost $1,300, the S24+ will cost $1,000, and the S24 will retail at $800.

Samsung’s top-tier S24 Ultra, which is the company’s biggest of the three devices, comes with punchier specs and features.

The latest Snapdragon Series 8 Gen 3 is optimized for Galaxy. The company is using a mix of Qualcomm systems-on-chips (SoCs) and its own Exynos chipset for its S24 and S24+ models.

“The Galaxy S24 series devices, together with Google’s Pixel range, mark the dawn of the consumerization of AI in smartphones,” Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said.

“This is a trend that will be echoed by all smartphone makers, including Apple, as they increasingly add a growing number of AI-powered capabilities to their new devices.”

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the main event for most tech gadget enthusiasts and, for the most part, it isn’t a whole lot different from the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks-wise. It’s because Samsung isn’t changing an awful lot with the hardware. It still comes in the same size as its predecessor the display is 6.8 inches, measured diagonally, though the phone is flatter this time round. The S23 Ultra had more curvature to it.

The big upgrade to the external hardware with this model is that it’s cased in titanium, so it’s a lot sturdier than the S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a bright display that can reach 2,600 nits at peak brightness making it the brightest on a Samsung phone to date, according to the company.