Man In Soup For Stealing Data Bundles.

By Tarisai Mudahondo

A Chitungwiza man, Nyadziso Chiyangwa (27) has been arraigned before the courts for stealing Liquid intelligence technologies customer data

Chiyangwa appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday facing charges of contravening the Data Protection Act.

He was remanded out of custody to November 13 and released on US400 bail.

Chiyangwa hacked into Liquid intelligence technologies systems during the period of May 17 and 28 August and fraudulently transferred 1070 gigabytes of data valued at US$ 2 942.

It is alleged that Chiyangwa logged into a customer’s portal and changed the customer’s mobile numbers so that notification messages would be sent to his phone instead of the customer’s phone.