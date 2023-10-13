First Capital Bank Commits To Zimbabwe, Unveils Land For New HQ

One of the country’s leading financial institutions, First Capital Bank affirmed its commitment to the country’s economic development after unveiling land earmarked for their new state-of-the-art headquarters in Borrowdale today.

The new four-storey building will be built in Borrowdale.

Acting Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr Jesimen Chipika was the guest of honour at the ground-breaking ceremony.

The development come barely a few months after First Capital Bank became the first bank to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

First Capital Bank ground-breaking ceremony in Borrowdale this morning.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, newly appointed First Capital Bank chief executive officer Tapera Mushoriwa reiterated that the move meant that as a financial institution, they were firming their roots in Zimbabwe and they had trust in the potential of the economy.

“We are firmly digging our roots in Zimbabwe and we have confidence in its economic potential We are capable of leveraging our to realise mutual growth prospects for all our key stakeholders,” Said Mushoriwa.

The guest of honour took time to plant trees at the new site.

Commenting on the latest development the guest of honour Dr Chipika said such development signifies great growth that they have given a node as the financial regulator.

“’ Zimbabwe is open for business’. It is also structured to deliver an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030. Overall, our target is to attain an inclusive average annual real GDP growth of more than 5 percent. So, as the regulator, we applaud this because it speaks to the objectives and implementations under National Development Strategy 1,” she said.

First Capital Bank has joined a host of other financial institutions that have since moved away from the city centre to the leafy suburb of Borrowdale.