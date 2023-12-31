Mobile Traffic Telephone Records Significant Growth

Mobile network operators generated ZWL850, 8 billion in the third quarter of 2023 from ZWL435,7 billion in second quarter. This indicates that there is 95,3 percent revenue growth.

Mobile network operators incurred ZWL43O billion from ZWL215,8 billion incurred in the previous quarter.

This translates 99,3 percent growth in total operating costs.

Total capital expenditure of mobile network operators incurred ZWL26,7 billion to ZWL 33,9 billion which shows that the mobile network operators grew by 27,1 percent.

In third quarter of the year revenues, operating costs and capital expenditure did not grow by the same margins due to inflationary operating environment which did not leave any sector of the economy.