The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services in collaboration with Bakertilly will host an Inter Varsity Cyber CTF competition on 29 November, at Arundel School in Mt Pleasant, Harare.

The event will be held with the aim of upskilling cyber security through gamification.

Students registered from different universities will represent in the hacking competition, 3 people per team, and will have to try to capture The Flag to win points.

The event will start at 9 am – 4 pm.