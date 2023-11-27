NetOne Supports Albinism Network Zimbabwe

By Tarisai Mudahondo

One of the country’s leading telecommunications entities NetOne has vowed to support and work with the Albinism Network Zimbabwe (ANZ) which envisions99 a world where people with albinism are empowered to be fully functioning members of society to counter barriers and stigma.

The Albinism Network Zimbabwe hosted a dinner party on Friday night bankrolled by the telecoms entity to celebrate and commemorate the existence of the organisation.

Speaking during the dinner,Acting Head for Retail and Sales Kenneth Potsekai in representative of NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Raphael Mushanawani said, “It is my pleasure to witness Albinism Network Zimbabwe, albinism is a rare condition, a genetically inherited difference that occurs at birth and we are glad to join hands with all Albinism Charity Foundations and organisations in Zimbabwe.

“We shall continue with these campaigns across the length and breadths of the country. As NetOne, we will continue to support people with albinism, we seek to partake in this initiative to the various groups across the region,” he said.

Albinism Network Zimbabwe’s vision is to create a society where people with albinism have a quality of life that is rewarding, dignified and fulfilling.