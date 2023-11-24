NetOne Empowers People with Albanism

State-owned telecommunications entity, NetOne has partnered with the Albanism Network to sponsor the fundraising dinner.

NetOne this evening will be sponsoring the fundraising aimed at raising funds to support Albinism in Zimbabwe as part of its corporate social responsibility.

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Raphael Mushanawani stated that ”Albinism is a rare condition genetically inherited difference that occurs at birth, it is non-contagious and is caused by lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes causing lack of defence to sunlight and bright light -therefore ‘Not A Curse’.”

He also reaffirmed the company’s support towards such initiatives.

”We would like to assure the community that NetOne seeks to partake in this initiative to the various regions across the country as it is our mandate to ensure that we leave no place and no one behind NDSG1”.

NetOne is highly commendable for playing such a key role in the society as it fight stigmatisation and disenfranchisement of affected individuals.